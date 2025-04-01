Left Menu

China Stages Military Drills Circling Taiwan: 'Closing In' Campaign Launched

China conducted joint military exercises surrounding Taiwan, aiming to counter Taiwanese independence and criticize Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te. The drills focus on readiness and control, featuring imagery portraying Taiwan negatively and emphasizing China's military strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 06:09 IST
China Stages Military Drills Circling Taiwan: 'Closing In' Campaign Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military announced on Tuesday the launch of joint army, navy, and rocket force exercises around Taiwan. These maneuvers are intended as a strong warning and deterrent against Taiwanese independence, including criticism of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te, described as a 'parasite.'

Despite Taiwan's democratic governance, China has escalated military and political pressures, emphasizing its refusal to renounce force to regain control over the island. According to a statement from the Eastern Theater Command, the exercises emphasize combat readiness in air and sea patrolling, strategic control, and blockade implementations on crucial routes and areas.

Accompanying the drills, China's military released a poster titled 'Closing In,' showing military assets encircling Taiwan. A provocative video depicted Lai Ching-Te negatively, implying Taiwan's impending downfall under his leadership, marking China's demonstrating assertiveness in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025