China's military announced on Tuesday the launch of joint army, navy, and rocket force exercises around Taiwan. These maneuvers are intended as a strong warning and deterrent against Taiwanese independence, including criticism of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te, described as a 'parasite.'

Despite Taiwan's democratic governance, China has escalated military and political pressures, emphasizing its refusal to renounce force to regain control over the island. According to a statement from the Eastern Theater Command, the exercises emphasize combat readiness in air and sea patrolling, strategic control, and blockade implementations on crucial routes and areas.

Accompanying the drills, China's military released a poster titled 'Closing In,' showing military assets encircling Taiwan. A provocative video depicted Lai Ching-Te negatively, implying Taiwan's impending downfall under his leadership, marking China's demonstrating assertiveness in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)