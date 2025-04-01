WhatsApp's February 2025 Crackdown: Over 9.7 Million Accounts Banned in India
WhatsApp banned more than 9.7 million accounts in India in February 2025, taking preemptive action in over 1.4 million cases to uphold its Terms of Service. The report highlights proactive measures, user complaint management, and advice for responsible platform use.
On Tuesday, WhatsApp announced that it had banned over 9.7 million accounts in India during February 2025. The California-based company noted that 1.4 million accounts were proactively removed before user reports were filed.
Accompanying its monthly safety report, the Meta-owned messaging service shared guidelines for responsible platform use. These guidelines include respecting user boundaries, avoiding spam through bulk or automated messages, and using broadcast lists judiciously.
WhatsApp's spokesperson highlighted the company's investment in AI technology and expert data analysts to maintain user safety. The detailed report, compliant with IT Rules 2021, outlines the procedures for handling user complaints and the company's proactive abuse prevention efforts.
