Left Menu

AI Adoption: A Rocky Road to Long-term Gains

A study presented at a European Central Bank conference reveals that companies initially suffer productivity drops upon adopting AI, but eventually experience growth in sales, productivity, and employment. Early adopters in manufacturing saw short-term disruptions, but those who persisted thrived in the long run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:40 IST
AI Adoption: A Rocky Road to Long-term Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Companies integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations may face initial setbacks, but long-term benefits await those who endure the turbulence, according to a study presented at a European Central Bank conference.

The research showed that while early AI adopters in the manufacturing sector experienced productivity declines, ultimately, they gained advantages in sales growth, productivity, and employment.

Researcher Kristina McElheran explained that initial disruptions occur as AI alters established practices, but those who successfully navigate these challenges are rewarded with improved performance across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025