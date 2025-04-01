AI Adoption: A Rocky Road to Long-term Gains

Companies integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations may face initial setbacks, but long-term benefits await those who endure the turbulence, according to a study presented at a European Central Bank conference.

The research showed that while early AI adopters in the manufacturing sector experienced productivity declines, ultimately, they gained advantages in sales growth, productivity, and employment.

Researcher Kristina McElheran explained that initial disruptions occur as AI alters established practices, but those who successfully navigate these challenges are rewarded with improved performance across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)