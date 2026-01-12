Robots & AI Take Center Stage at CES 2026: A Glimpse Into the Future

Autonomous robotaxis and innovative AI companions stole the spotlight at CES 2026, illustrating technology's transformative impact on our lives and industries. The event, organized by the Consumer Technology Association, attracted a global audience eager to witness the future of robotics and autonomy.

The convergence of startups and industry leaders highlighted a shift from theoretical designs to practical applications. From robotic arms capable of playing chess to AI-powered robo-chefs, CES demonstrated how technology is reshaping everyday tasks, ensuring healthy eating and bringing comfort through AI companions.

Companies like Pliyt and Nosh Robotics unveiled cutting-edge products, aiming to redefine mobility and culinary experiences, while the emotional support provided by AI companions marked a leap in personal robotics. This year's CES emphasized how technology continues to revolutionize various sectors, offering insights into a rapidly evolving future.

(With inputs from agencies.)