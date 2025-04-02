SAR Televenture Acquires Majority Stake in Tikona Infinet

SAR Televenture has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Tikona Infinet for Rs 578 crore. This strategic move, approved by its board, will be facilitated through a share swap arrangement, marking significant developments in the telecom infrastructure sector.

The acquisition integrates Tikona's pan-India unified and national long distance (NLD) licences into SAR's portfolio, enabling an expansion into the enterprise broadband market. Tikona is equipped to offer diversified communication services, including broadband, lease lines, and VPNs.

Managing Director Rahul Sahdev emphasized that the acquisition aligns with SAR's goal to broaden its service spectrum, providing customers enhanced high-speed broadband, fibre-optic connectivity, and state-of-the-art 4G and 5G network solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)