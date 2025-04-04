Left Menu

SAR Televenture Expands Through Strategic Acquisition of Tikona Infinet

SAR Televenture Limited acquires a majority stake in Tikona Infinet Limited through a share swap deal worth Rs. 578 crore, expanding its footprint in the enterprise broadband market. This strategic acquisition enhances SAR's capabilities, positioning it as a leading integrated telecom provider in India, offering a wide range of connectivity solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:37 IST
SAR Televenture Limited, listed on the NSE, has announced a significant move, acquiring a majority stake in Tikona Infinet Limited, a prominent internet service provider. The acquisition, valued at Rs. 578 crore, is structured as a share swap, marking a strategic milestone for SAR in the enterprise broadband segment.

This move propels SAR Televenture to the position of the third-largest player in the enterprise broadband sector in India. Tikona, holding a national ISP and NLD license, offers a comprehensive range of telecom services, positioning SAR to bolster its high-speed connectivity offerings nationwide.

The acquisition enhances SAR's portfolio, integrating Tikona's expertise in enterprise data services to deliver innovative, high-speed broadband and advanced network solutions. SAR aims to redefine connectivity standards, driven by this expansion and strengthening its capabilities as an integrated telecom services provider.

