SAR Televenture Expands Through Strategic Acquisition of Tikona Infinet
SAR Televenture Limited acquires a majority stake in Tikona Infinet Limited through a share swap deal worth Rs. 578 crore, expanding its footprint in the enterprise broadband market. This strategic acquisition enhances SAR's capabilities, positioning it as a leading integrated telecom provider in India, offering a wide range of connectivity solutions.
- Country:
- India
SAR Televenture Limited, listed on the NSE, has announced a significant move, acquiring a majority stake in Tikona Infinet Limited, a prominent internet service provider. The acquisition, valued at Rs. 578 crore, is structured as a share swap, marking a strategic milestone for SAR in the enterprise broadband segment.
This move propels SAR Televenture to the position of the third-largest player in the enterprise broadband sector in India. Tikona, holding a national ISP and NLD license, offers a comprehensive range of telecom services, positioning SAR to bolster its high-speed connectivity offerings nationwide.
The acquisition enhances SAR's portfolio, integrating Tikona's expertise in enterprise data services to deliver innovative, high-speed broadband and advanced network solutions. SAR aims to redefine connectivity standards, driven by this expansion and strengthening its capabilities as an integrated telecom services provider.
(With inputs from agencies.)
