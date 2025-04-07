Apple Challenges UK Over Demand for Encrypted Data Access

Apple is challenging a British government directive to create a "back door" for its encrypted cloud systems, as confirmed by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) on Monday.

The IPT's written ruling revealed it denied the government's request to keep case details private, while both Apple and the UK Home Office have remained silent on the issue. Reports earlier this year indicated the UK issued a "technical capability notice" allowing access to encrypted communications, raising concerns among privacy advocates.

Despite removing its most advanced encryption feature for new UK users, Apple has appealed the order. Judges in the case declared that disclosing basic case facts won't jeopardize national security, opposing the government's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)