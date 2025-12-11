Kenya's Court Pauses U.S.-Kenya Health Agreement Over Data Privacy Concerns
A Kenyan court suspended part of a $1.6 billion health funding agreement with the U.S. amid privacy concerns over citizens' health data. The Consumers Federation of Kenya filed a case highlighting the need for data protection, while civil groups demand fair terms and transparency in African agreements with Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:52 IST
A Kenyan court has put a hold on a $1.6 billion health funding agreement with the United States, citing privacy concerns over citizens' health data.
The Consumers Federation of Kenya is at the forefront of this legal challenge, arguing for transparency and oversight to ensure data security in the pact.
Civil society groups have urged African leaders to prioritize fair terms and sovereignty, stressing the importance of protecting nations' rights in foreign agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finance Ministry Reforms Bank Recruitment Timeline to Cut Attrition, Boost Transparency
Ensuring Electoral Transparency: DMK MP NR Elango's Call for Reforms
Call for Transparency in Medical Billing to Curb Exploitation
The Battle for Transparency: A Media Clash in the Utah Murder Trial
Kenya's Billion-Dollar Health Deal Halted Over Data Privacy Concerns