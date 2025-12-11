Kenya's Court Pauses U.S.-Kenya Health Agreement Over Data Privacy Concerns

A Kenyan court has put a hold on a $1.6 billion health funding agreement with the United States, citing privacy concerns over citizens' health data.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya is at the forefront of this legal challenge, arguing for transparency and oversight to ensure data security in the pact.

Civil society groups have urged African leaders to prioritize fair terms and sovereignty, stressing the importance of protecting nations' rights in foreign agreements.

