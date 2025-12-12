Left Menu

SEBI Considers Asset Disclosure Privacy: Balancing Transparency and Privacy

SEBI's chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, highlights officials' privacy concerns over public asset disclosures. An upcoming board meeting will address these concerns following a report on conflicts of interest. SEBI also plans new regulations for fund managers and amendments to listing obligations.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey raised concerns on Friday regarding senior officials' discomfort with sharing their asset details publicly due to privacy concerns.

The report from the committee focused on managing conflicts of interest will be a key point of discussion in SEBI's next board meeting, particularly its recommendations on disclosing financial assets and liabilities of higher-ranking officials.

Pandey stated that while internal disclosures are not an issue, the public release of such information poses privacy challenges.

SEBI is also contemplating streamlined regulations for fund managers across various sectors to reduce compliance costs and time.

Additionally, SEBI is working on amendments to listing obligations as well as a plan to revive the Innovator's Growth Platform for emerging sectors like space technology and defense manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

