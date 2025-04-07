Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Fast-Tracks Wegovy Launch in India Amid Rising Demand

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk plans to introduce its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India earlier than planned to compete with Eli Lilly's Mounjaro. Previously set for 2026, the launch might happen within a few months. The decision seeks to capitalize on India’s growing market for weight-loss solutions.

In an unexpected move, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is expediting the launch of its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, potentially within the next few months. This decision comes as the company aims to compete with Eli Lilly, which introduced its Mounjaro drug for diabetes and obesity in the populous country last month.

Novo had originally set its sights on a 2026 launch for Wegovy, but growing demand and strategic calculations have prompted a shift in plans. Sources familiar with the company's strategies revealed that Novo is keen to avoid potential stock shortages and capitalize on its brand strength in the Indian market.

As demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists like Wegovy and Mounjaro surges globally, Novo and Lilly are vying for dominance in a market anticipated to reach $150 billion annually. With Novo's diabetes medicine Ozempic's active ingredient, Semaglutide, set to go off-patent in 2026, local manufacturers are preparing to introduce generic options.

