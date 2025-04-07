Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tensions: New Threats to China

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan to impose a new 50% tariff on China if retaliatory tariffs by Beijing continue. He also mentioned halting any ongoing talks with China in favor of immediate negotiations with other countries.

Updated: 07-04-2025 20:58 IST
In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday his intention to levy an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing persists with its retaliatory measures against the U.S. economy.

Trump further stated that any meetings with Chinese officials would be canceled as he prepares to shift focus to negotiations with other interested countries.

These developments signify Trump's aggressive stance on trade and could lead to significant shifts in global economic dynamics if implemented.

