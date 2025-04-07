Trump's Tariff Tensions: New Threats to China

In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday his intention to levy an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing persists with its retaliatory measures against the U.S. economy.

Trump further stated that any meetings with Chinese officials would be canceled as he prepares to shift focus to negotiations with other interested countries.

These developments signify Trump's aggressive stance on trade and could lead to significant shifts in global economic dynamics if implemented.

