Global Reactions: Trump's Tariffs Ignite Trade Tension Worldwide

Donald Trump's sweeping import tariffs have sent ripples through global trade, with the international community reacting swiftly. Major U.S. trading partners, from Europe to Asia, are on high alert as they contemplate countermeasures while lobbying for de-escalation through negotiations.

The European Union, among others, aims to mitigate impact by proposing a "zero-for-zero" tariff deal. China, in a firm stance, has matched tariffs and announced export curbs on critical materials, intensifying global trade pressures. Meanwhile, Japan and Korea remain diplomatic, seeking solutions through dialogue rather than direct retaliation.

Countries like Vietnam and Taiwan have displayed a cooperative approach, advancing trade agreements beneficial to U.S. imports. France and Italy, however, emphasize EU unity, proposing stronger counteractions. With such diverse responses, the unfolding situation underscores a pivotal reevaluation of global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)