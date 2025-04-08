Aadhaar App Revolutionizes Identity Verification with QR Codes

The Indian government has unveiled a pioneering Aadhaar app that streamlines identity verification using QR codes and real-time face ID technology. Introducing the app, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the innovative tool that eliminates the need for people to carry physical Aadhaar photocopies or cards.

Vaishnaw demonstrated the app's capabilities through a social media post on X, likening its simplicity to that of executing a UPI payment. The app, currently in beta, promises widespread availability across the nation, enabling users to authenticate their identity securely and digitally at various checkpoints like hotels, airports, and railway stations.

In place of traditional Aadhaar photocopies, the app allows users to verify their ID by scanning a QR code, ensuring privacy and security. This technological advance not only strengthens data protection but also introduces Aadhaar Face Authentication, boasting over 15 crore transactions monthly, and is set to empower individuals by giving them full control over their personal information.

(With inputs from agencies.)