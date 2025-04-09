Left Menu

AdKaster Revolutionizes Retail Technology in Chennai with AI and ML

AdKaster, launched by Tarnea Technology Solutions and Bhawar Group, is a micro-commerce platform that aids independent retailers in Chennai. It democratizes access to AI, ML, and data analytics, enabling small businesses to compete with larger entities by enhancing customer engagement and sales without needing advanced technical expertise.

Updated: 09-04-2025 16:46 IST
AdKaster Revolutionizes Retail Technology in Chennai with AI and ML
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tarnea Technology Solutions, in collaboration with Bhawar Group, has launched a transformative micro-commerce platform called AdKaster in Chennai. Designed for independent retailers, AdKaster democratizes access to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and advanced data analytics, empowering small and medium-sized businesses to maintain competitiveness in modern retail.

Madhav Sitaraman, CTO of Tarnea Technology Solutions, highlighted that AdKaster is crafted to support retailers often lacking technical resources. The platform enhances in-store promotions and customer engagement, squarely addressing a gap against technologically superior competitors. It grants smaller retailers access to sophisticated tools without complicated infrastructure requirements.

Speaking to the significance of AdKaster, Sanjay Bhawar, Director of Bhawar Sales Corporation, noted that the collaboration presents local retailers with data-driven insights and intelligent tools. By leveraging these innovations, businesses can boost customer interaction, increase sales, and maintain competitive parity. AdKaster's intelligent promotions and personalized product recommendations revolutionize customer experiences, helping small retailers thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

