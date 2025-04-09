AdKaster Revolutionizes Retail Technology in Chennai with AI and ML

Tarnea Technology Solutions, in collaboration with Bhawar Group, has launched a transformative micro-commerce platform called AdKaster in Chennai. Designed for independent retailers, AdKaster democratizes access to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and advanced data analytics, empowering small and medium-sized businesses to maintain competitiveness in modern retail.

Madhav Sitaraman, CTO of Tarnea Technology Solutions, highlighted that AdKaster is crafted to support retailers often lacking technical resources. The platform enhances in-store promotions and customer engagement, squarely addressing a gap against technologically superior competitors. It grants smaller retailers access to sophisticated tools without complicated infrastructure requirements.

Speaking to the significance of AdKaster, Sanjay Bhawar, Director of Bhawar Sales Corporation, noted that the collaboration presents local retailers with data-driven insights and intelligent tools. By leveraging these innovations, businesses can boost customer interaction, increase sales, and maintain competitive parity. AdKaster's intelligent promotions and personalized product recommendations revolutionize customer experiences, helping small retailers thrive.

