AI-Powered Transformation Boosts Verizon's Sales by 40%
Verizon has integrated an AI assistant using Google models to enhance customer service, significantly boosting sales by 40%. Launched at full scale in January, the system aids agents in responding to queries and reskilling them into selling roles. This AI initiative underscores the potential for tech-driven sales growth.
Verizon has reported a notable increase in sales following the deployment of an AI assistant designed to aid their customer service representatives. Built using Google models, this innovation has not only decreased call times but also enabled agents to engage in more sales activities.
The AI system, which became fully operational in January, has been pivotal in reshaping the role of Verizon's 28,000-person service team. According to Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO of Verizon's consumer group, sales have surged nearly 40% since its introduction.
Unveiled during Google Cloud's annual conference, this AI-driven transformation highlights its potential as a counter to investor concerns over AI expenditures in tech companies. Verizon's initiative demonstrates a successful model of AI adoption that differentiates it from other companies opting for AI-based workforce reductions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
