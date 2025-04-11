UAV Crash at Jammu Airfield: Soldier Injured

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designated for surveillance operations crashed at the Jammu airfield, resulting in injury to a soldier, according to official reports.

The crash occurred as the UAV was attempting to land following a routine sortie. It struck a tower and subsequently crashed onto the airfield on Thursday night. The injured soldier has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at the technical airport section of Jammu airport, which is primarily used by the Indian Air Force for chopper unit operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)