UAV Crash at Jammu Airfield: Soldier Injured

A surveillance UAV crashed at Jammu airfield, injuring a soldier. The incident happened during landing after a routine sortie, hitting a tower and crashing. The soldier has been hospitalized. The technical airport is part of Jammu airport, used by the Indian Air Force's chopper unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designated for surveillance operations crashed at the Jammu airfield, resulting in injury to a soldier, according to official reports.

The crash occurred as the UAV was attempting to land following a routine sortie. It struck a tower and subsequently crashed onto the airfield on Thursday night. The injured soldier has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at the technical airport section of Jammu airport, which is primarily used by the Indian Air Force for chopper unit operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

