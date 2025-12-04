Soccer-Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold out for two months with new muscle injury

Left Menu

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the next two months after suffering a thigh muscle injury in his left leg, the club said on Thursday. The Englishman had an MRI scan on Thursday, which confirmed the severity of the injury and deepened Real’s concerns after he was forced out of Wednesday's 3-0 LaLiga win at Athletic Bilbao.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:34 IST
Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the next two months after suffering a thigh muscle injury in his left leg, the club said on Thursday.

The Englishman had an MRI scan on Thursday, which confirmed the severity of the injury and deepened Real's concerns after he was forced out of Wednesday's 3-0 LaLiga win at Athletic Bilbao. Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real in the close season, is expected to miss up to 13 matches, including the rest of the Champions League opening stage and a string of domestic games.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Trent Alexander-Arnold by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his left leg. His recovery will be monitored," the club said. He is set to miss crucial games in December and January, including Champions League ties against Manchester City, AS Monaco and Benfica, the Spanish Super Cup in January and at least six LaLiga matchdays, according to club sources.

The versatile 25-year-old's return is tentatively scheduled for February, though recovery timelines could vary depending on his rehabilitation progress.

