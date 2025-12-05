Left Menu

Injury Woes: Can Hazlewood Bounce Back for the Third Ashes Test?

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood faces another setback with an Achilles issue during his recovery from a hamstring strain, jeopardizing his participation in the third Ashes test. Cricket Australia reports it's a minor issue, but it stalls his return alongside captain Pat Cummins, who's recovering from a back injury.

Australia's pace bowler Josh Hazlewood faces a new injury worry that may keep him out of the upcoming third Ashes test in Adelaide. Cricket Australia announced on Friday that Hazlewood is experiencing soreness in his Achilles, complicating his rehabilitation from a previous hamstring strain.

According to CA, the issue is minor, and Hazlewood is expected to resume his running and bowling routine next week. He already missed the first two tests due to the strains but had started to bowl in the nets before encountering this latest problem.

In contrast, regular captain Pat Cummins, who also missed the initial tests due to a back injury, has a better prospect of playing in Adelaide come December 17th. Australia's squad featured a young seam lineup at the Gabba, supported by veteran Mitchell Starc, as they lead the Ashes series 1-0.

