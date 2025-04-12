EU Defence Fund Talks: A New Era for Military Investment

The European Union is considering a joint defence fund, dubbed the European Defence Mechanism (EDM), aimed at purchasing and owning defence equipment. This initiative seeks to bolster defence spending without inflating national debts, providing a financial cushion for heavily indebted nations.

The proposal, put forth by the Bruegel think tank, represents part of a wider European strategy to secure itself against potential Russian threats amid concerns about relying too heavily on the United States. According to Portuguese Finance Minister Joaquim Miranda Sarmento, the plan is feasible as it's modeled after existing European financial mechanisms.

The EDM would function under an intergovernmental treaty, pooling resources and lowering equipment costs by creating a unified defence market. This market integration could reduce dependency on the U.S. by 2030, promoting Europe-wide military cohesion and enhancing strategic capacity.

