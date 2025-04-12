Left Menu

HAL Clarifies Rumors on Consultancy Firm Selection

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) denied finalizing a consultancy firm for benchmarking its R&D processes, refuting social media claims about selecting PricewaterhouseCoopers. HAL clarified that the selection process is ongoing, being conducted transparently through India's GEM Portal as part of its modernization initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:34 IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding its selection of a consultancy firm. The state-owned aerospace company confirmed that it has not yet finalized any firm for benchmarking its Research and Development processes, counter to claims about choosing PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

According to a statement from HAL, the company initiated a request for quotations to engage a consultancy firm as part of its efforts to modernize and improve operations. This includes comparing HAL's R&D framework with that of global aerospace and defense giants.

The entire selection process is being conducted transparently on the Government of India's GEM Portal, adhering to procurement guidelines. HAL reiterated its commitment to fairness, emphasizing that no official firm has yet been awarded the benchmarking contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)

