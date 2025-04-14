Left Menu

Meta Navigates AI Roll-Out Challenges Amidst EU Privacy Concerns

Meta Platforms is using user interactions and public posts to train AI models in the EU, following privacy concerns. Though launched in the US in 2023, European deployment was delayed due to strict privacy rules. Notifications clarify data use, excluding private messages and under-18 public posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:47 IST
Meta Navigates AI Roll-Out Challenges Amidst EU Privacy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms announced it will utilize user interactions and public posts by adults to train its AI models in the European Union, as part of its recent AI technology launch in the region. The deployment, originally scheduled for June 2024, faced delays over regulatory concerns regarding data protection and privacy.

The initiative, previously rolled out in the United States in 2023, encountered significant hurdles in Europe due to strict privacy and transparency rules. European users of Meta platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, will start receiving notifications explaining the types of data being used and providing a means to object.

The company will refrain from using data from private messages or accounts of users under 18 in training. This decision followed advisement from Ireland's Data Protection Commission and backlash from advocacy groups. Similar scrutiny is faced by Elon Musk's X and Google regarding AI data use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025