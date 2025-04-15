Global Pay's Lifestyle Travel Card: Redefining International Travel for Indians

WSFx Global Pay Limited, formerly Wall Street Finance Ltd., has made a strategic move to enter the Direct-to-Consumer market with its revolutionary Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Card. The company, a veteran in India's B2B forex sector, aims to simplify international travel for Indian explorers with this innovative travel solution.

Boasting over three decades of forex expertise and having served more than 5 million customers, Global Pay introduces this next-gen card to tap into the booming outbound travel market. Designed for digital-savvy citizens, it offers features such as app-based management, global acceptance, and seamless financial control.

This all-in-one travel essential is backed by notable partners like Visa and DreamFolks, ensuring a comprehensive travel ecosystem. It addresses the needs of students, business travelers, and vacationers, making it a game-changer in the travel fintech sector, according to Srikrishna Narasimhan, CEO of Global Pay.

(With inputs from agencies.)