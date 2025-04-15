Left Menu

Salesforce Defies Tariff Concerns with Robust Tech Demand in India

Salesforce has seen no change in technology demand in India despite tariff concerns. Executive VP Arun Kumar Parameswaran noted sustained high demand for technology solutions, with no reduction in spending. Air India announced its adoption of Salesforce's 'agentforce' solution, further expanding its tech investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:20 IST
Salesforce, a company specializing in customer relationship management, reported no observable shift in customer behavior over recent months despite ongoing tariff disputes, according to a top official. The technology sector is experiencing sustained demand in India, with Salesforce's Executive VP Arun Kumar Parameswaran emphasizing the high appetite for tech solutions.

Parameswaran highlighted that the marketplace demand for Salesforce's offerings is consistently outstripping supply, indicating strong interest regardless of tariff uncertainties. He noted, 'Everybody is in a wait-and-see mode.' Customers are more discerning about returns on investment but show no inclination to reduce spending.

Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Satya Ramaswamy, echoed this sentiment, confirming that the airline plans to increase its tech expenditure. Furthermore, Air India has adopted Salesforce's 'agentforce' solution to improve customer service processes. A recent survey underscored the importance of AI in app development, with 92% of software leaders viewing AI agents as essential as traditional software tools.

