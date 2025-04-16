Left Menu

IRS Workforce Reduction Amid Trump Buyout Efforts

Over 22,000 IRS employees have accepted a buyout offer from the Trump administration. The agency's workforce reduction raises concerns about tax processing efficiency and revenue loss. Up to 200,000 federal jobs have been cut or resigned. Critics warn of risks to taxpayer services and privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 04:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's latest buyout initiative has led to more than 22,000 employees at the Internal Revenue Service accepting voluntary resignations, sources disclosed on Tuesday. Participants will receive full pay and benefits until September 30, though they will not have to work during their remaining months.

This move is part of a broader pattern by President Trump's government and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to downsize federal bureaucracy. Critics, including Chye-Ching Huang of the Tax Law Center, warn these reductions could result in inefficiencies and significant revenue losses for the U.S. government.

The IRS has already seen a considerable drop in its workforce from about 100,000 employees at the start of Trump's term. Fiscal watchdogs have expressed concerns that these cuts could hinder tax processing and debt recovery, with broader implications given the $1.83 trillion deficit reported last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

