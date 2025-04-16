Infosys and Spark NZ Unite to Boost Digital Transformation

Indian IT giant Infosys announced a pivotal partnership with Spark New Zealand on Wednesday, focusing on driving digital transformation and reducing operational costs for the telecom and digital services company.

The collaboration will capitalize on Infosys' AI-first services like Topaz and Cobalt to improve Spark's tech delivery and bring down IT expenses. Advanced DevOps and software engineering capabilities will also come into play to develop, test, and integrate Spark's systems.

Matt Bain, Data and Marketing Director at Spark, highlighted the long-standing relationship with Infosys and noted that the partnership will allow Spark to leverage Infosys' global scale and AI innovations for technology strategy and product roadmaps. The agreement also includes enhancing Infosys' local workforce in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)