Realme Partners with Optiemus to Boost AIoT Manufacturing in India

In an ambitious move to fortify India's technological infrastructure, Chinese smartphone brand Realme has allied with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture its latest AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) products on Indian soil.

This strategic partnership aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative and global tariff changes, aiming to produce 5 million AIoT devices yearly and create over 2,000 employment opportunities.

Realme's extensive AIoT lineup, including earphones and smartwatches, is set for local production, while the brand also seeks to bolster its supply chain by sourcing key components from domestic providers.

