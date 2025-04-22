Revolutionary Launch: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Debuts in India

Motorola launches its cutting-edge Edge 60 Stylus smartphone in India, promising an innovative user experience with a built-in stylus and advanced features.

The device unveils on April 23rd at an offer price of Rs. 21,999, available on Flipkart, Motorola's website, and leading retail stores nationwide.

Equipped with AI-driven tools, the Edge 60 Stylus offers a top-tier camera system, exquisite display, and durable design, redefining mobile technology for creative consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)