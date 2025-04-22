Left Menu

Revolutionary Launch: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Debuts in India

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, a first in its segment with a built-in stylus, launches in India at a starting price of Rs. 21,999. Featuring advanced AI tools, a 50MP camera, and a 6.7'' Super HD display, it promises enhanced creativity and efficiency for tech-savvy users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:33 IST
Revolutionary Launch: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Debuts in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Motorola launches its cutting-edge Edge 60 Stylus smartphone in India, promising an innovative user experience with a built-in stylus and advanced features.

The device unveils on April 23rd at an offer price of Rs. 21,999, available on Flipkart, Motorola's website, and leading retail stores nationwide.

Equipped with AI-driven tools, the Edge 60 Stylus offers a top-tier camera system, exquisite display, and durable design, redefining mobile technology for creative consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025