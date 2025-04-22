Revolutionary Launch: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Debuts in India
The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, a first in its segment with a built-in stylus, launches in India at a starting price of Rs. 21,999. Featuring advanced AI tools, a 50MP camera, and a 6.7'' Super HD display, it promises enhanced creativity and efficiency for tech-savvy users.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:33 IST
Motorola launches its cutting-edge Edge 60 Stylus smartphone in India, promising an innovative user experience with a built-in stylus and advanced features.
The device unveils on April 23rd at an offer price of Rs. 21,999, available on Flipkart, Motorola's website, and leading retail stores nationwide.
Equipped with AI-driven tools, the Edge 60 Stylus offers a top-tier camera system, exquisite display, and durable design, redefining mobile technology for creative consumers.
