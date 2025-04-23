Left Menu

Hyundai and IIT Delhi Unite for Future Mobility Excellence

Hyundai Motor Group collaborates with IIT Delhi to launch the Hyundai Center of Excellence, focusing on future mobility technologies such as electrification and battery systems. This initiative is part of Hyundai's longer-term academic-industrial cooperation, selecting nine joint research projects spanning key areas like battery cell enhancement and safety.

Updated: 23-04-2025 16:10 IST
  India

Hyundai Motor Group announced a significant collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Wednesday, establishing a new center of excellence dedicated to the advancement of future mobility.

The Hyundai Center of Excellence for future mobility technology aims to drive the evolution of electrification and battery systems, showcasing Hyundai's dedication to innovation tailored for the Indian market. This initiative underscores the company's focus on pushing the boundaries of automotive technology.

Hyundai has outlined a comprehensive strategy with nine joint research projects in partnership with IITs, focusing on key areas like enhancing battery cell energy density and advancing safety technologies. This initiative is part of a broader framework for long-term academic-industrial collaboration, highlighting Hyundai's commitment to contributing to India's technological and economic progression.

