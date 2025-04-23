Left Menu

Intel's Bold Workforce Slash: A Strategic Restructuring

Intel plans to cut over 20% of its workforce to enhance operational efficiency. The move reflects new CEO Lip-Bu Tan's strategy to revitalize the company by focusing on engineering excellence. This decision comes amid competitive pressure and challenges in the AI and chipmaking sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:48 IST
Intel is gearing up to announce a substantial reduction in its workforce by over 20% this week, as reported by Bloomberg News. This initiative seeks to enhance operational efficiency and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles.

The layoffs are integral to the firm's shift toward an engineering-centric culture under the leadership of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Tan, who took over last month, aims to rejuvenate the struggling tech giant after a series of setbacks.

The timing is crucial, as Intel navigates a competitive industry, highlighted by its eclipse by TSMC and Nvidia in chipmaking and AI sectors, amid geopolitical tensions and trade wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

