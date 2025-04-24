Left Menu

Breach of Trust: DeepSeek's Unauthorized Data Transfers

South Korea's data protection authority revealed that Chinese AI startup DeepSeek mishandled user data by transferring it without consent. The company was found to have sent personal information and AI prompt content abroad without adequate permissions, leading to a corrective recommendation for compliance.

Updated: 24-04-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:37 IST
South Korea's data protection authority has taken action against DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company, for unauthorized data transfers. The startup reportedly failed to secure user consent while transferring personal data both domestically and internationally.

Under scrutiny for its data practices, DeepSeek saw a halt in new app downloads in the South Korean market in February. This decision followed the company's admission of previously overlooking some data protection regulations.

The Personal Information Protection Commission has issued a corrective recommendation to DeepSeek, urging the company to halt improper data transfers and ensure a legal framework supports any future transfers abroad.

