Persistent Systems Posts Impressive Profit Growth for Q4 2025

IT giant Persistent Systems has announced a significant 25.5% rise in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 395.7 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This increase is primarily attributed to the company's higher margins.

Compared to the same quarter last year, when the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 315.3 crore, Persistent Systems has shown substantial growth. The company's quarterly revenue from operations also saw a remarkable 25.15% year-over-year increase, climbing to Rs 3,242.11 crore from Rs 2,590.5 crore in March 2024.

For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Persistent Systems achieved a 28% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 1,400 crore, up from Rs 1,093.4 crore during the previous year. The company's annual revenue from operations grew by 21.55% to Rs 11,938.7 crore. Persistent Systems reported deals worth USD 517.5 million (approximately Rs 4,424 crore) in the reported quarter, with a full-year total contract value of USD 1,363.2 million (around Rs 11,665.48 crore).

(With inputs from agencies.)