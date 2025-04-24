Left Menu

PSAG Technologies: Pioneering Salesforce Integration in EMEA

PSAG Technologies, led by Sachin Nagi, is driving global growth and innovation as a major player in the Salesforce ecosystem. Expanding into the EMEA region, with Dubai as a strategic hub, the company is unleashing its no-code platform SOLFI for rapid Salesforce integration, highlighting their commitment to digital transformation.

Updated: 24-04-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
MELBOURNE, Australia—PSAG Technologies, led by visionary CEO Sachin Nagi, is making significant strides in the global Salesforce ecosystem, particularly with its strategic expansion into the EMEA region.

The company's establishment of a hub in Dubai signifies a pivotal move into the rapidly growing digital market, with further extensions into Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. This expansion underscores their commitment to driving digital innovation and making clients future-ready through major investments in talent and new markets.

PSAG's flagship offering, SOLFI, revolutionizes Salesforce integration by eliminating the need for custom code, accelerating enterprise capabilities. With active participation in global events, such as being a Gold Sponsor at leading Salesforce ecosystem gatherings, PSAG aims to reinforce its global presence and community engagement, heralding a new era of hyper-growth.

