PSAG Technologies: Pioneering Salesforce Integration in EMEA

MELBOURNE, Australia—PSAG Technologies, led by visionary CEO Sachin Nagi, is making significant strides in the global Salesforce ecosystem, particularly with its strategic expansion into the EMEA region.

The company's establishment of a hub in Dubai signifies a pivotal move into the rapidly growing digital market, with further extensions into Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. This expansion underscores their commitment to driving digital innovation and making clients future-ready through major investments in talent and new markets.

PSAG's flagship offering, SOLFI, revolutionizes Salesforce integration by eliminating the need for custom code, accelerating enterprise capabilities. With active participation in global events, such as being a Gold Sponsor at leading Salesforce ecosystem gatherings, PSAG aims to reinforce its global presence and community engagement, heralding a new era of hyper-growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)