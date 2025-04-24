Left Menu

Trade Turmoil: Uncertainty Looms Over Global Businesses

Businesses across diverse sectors are grappling with heightened costs and global economic uncertainty due to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. Key players in various industries are issuing warnings and revising profit forecasts amid the trade tensions and tariff changes, impacting consumer confidence and market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The escalating trade conflict initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump is forcing businesses across multiple industries to raise prices and cut financial projections.

Executives express concerns over how Trump's tariffs and criticisms of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may impact consumer trust and the broader economy.

Major companies, such as Nestle and Unilever, report declining consumer sentiment, highlighting challenges posed by tariffs, particularly from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

