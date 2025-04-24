Revolutionizing Onboarding: Axis Max Life's Bandhan 2.0 Transformative Platform

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has unveiled Bandhan 2.0, an AI-enhanced augmented reality platform designed to revolutionize employee onboarding experiences. Integrating cutting-edge technology with immersive storytelling, Bandhan 2.0 offers gamified learning, virtual connections, and leadership interaction as part of its comprehensive orientation program for new hires.

According to Gautam Rao, Senior Vice President and Head – HR Centre of Excellence at Axis Max Life, the initiative aims to inspire and empower new employees from the outset of their careers. By combining an advanced digital experience with personal engagement, the platform aims to foster a sense of belonging and purpose, aligning with the company's future-ready workforce strategy.

Bandhan 2.0 offers scalable, self-paced digital induction in multiple languages, accelerating employee productivity. It supports a geographically diverse workforce through virtual, cloud-based access, reflecting Axis Max Life's digital commitment. The platform also provides real-time HR integration, offering automated tracking and progress reports to enhance onboarding compliance across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)