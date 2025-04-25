Global Markets Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Easing
Global markets are enjoying gains thanks to easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Positive corporate earnings in Europe and rising U.S. futures contribute to investor confidence. The dollar shows a rebound, although some markets present warning signs, indicating that the current positive momentum may face challenges.
Global stocks are on track for a second consecutive week of gains, fueled by developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute. Both nations appear poised to de-escalate, lending confidence to investors worldwide.
Europe's STOXX index climbed 0.3%, bolstered by strong corporate earnings from prominent firms, including Stora Enso and Safran. Stateside, tech giant Google's parent company, Alphabet, also reported impressive profits, driving U.S. futures higher.
Despite a volatile period marked by tariff announcements and retreats, the U.S. dollar is stabilizing. However, caution remains, as certain companies and analysts warn of persistent market uncertainties that could challenge the current outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Seeks Tariff Relief Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Australia Rejects China Proposal Amid Trade Tensions with U.S.
Yuan's Historic Tumble Amid Sino-U.S. Trade Tensions
Trump's Tariff Tactics: Market Volatility and Global Trade Tensions
Trade Tensions Surge as Trump Escalates Tariff War with China