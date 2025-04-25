Global Markets Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Easing

Global stocks are on track for a second consecutive week of gains, fueled by developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute. Both nations appear poised to de-escalate, lending confidence to investors worldwide.

Europe's STOXX index climbed 0.3%, bolstered by strong corporate earnings from prominent firms, including Stora Enso and Safran. Stateside, tech giant Google's parent company, Alphabet, also reported impressive profits, driving U.S. futures higher.

Despite a volatile period marked by tariff announcements and retreats, the U.S. dollar is stabilizing. However, caution remains, as certain companies and analysts warn of persistent market uncertainties that could challenge the current outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)