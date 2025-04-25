Left Menu

Sparsh CCTV: Leading the Charge in STQC-Certified Security Solutions

Sparsh, an Indian CCTV manufacturer, becomes the first to achieve the broadest STQC certification for its products, ensuring compliance with new Indian regulations. This milestone highlights Sparsh's commitment to quality, security, and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', ensuring uninterrupted availability of certified security solutions in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

Updated: 25-04-2025 15:53 IST
Sparsh, a leading name in the Indian CCTV manufacturing sector, has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Indian company to obtain the most extensive range of Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) for its CCTV products. This achievement follows new government regulations that took effect on April 9, 2025, mandating STQC certification for all IP CCTV cameras sold in the country.

This milestone underscores the company's proactive stance in adhering to quality and security standards, in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. By achieving early certification, Sparsh ensures that its partners and customers continue to have access to approved security solutions without supply disruptions.

As the market closes its doors to non-compliant cameras, Sparsh's dedication to indigenous manufacturing and rigorous standards positions it as a trusted provider of high-quality surveillance products. This development reaffirms the company's leadership in the industry, catering to businesses, government entities, and individuals seeking reliable and certified security systems.

