Elon Musk's AI Venture Targets $20B Investment Boost

Elon Musk's company, xAI Holdings, is reportedly in discussions with investors to amass around $20 billion for its newly unified artificial intelligence and social media business.

According to Bloomberg News, people familiar with the situation claim the transaction would place the company's valuation at more than $120 billion. However, the final investment amount remains undecided, and the terms may be subject to change.

xAI, which did not return requests for comment, recently acquired X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in a deal valuing the social media giant at $33 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)