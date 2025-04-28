Left Menu

Tariffs, Trade Talks, and Market Tensions: A Global Economic Outlook

Wayne Cole provides insights into the quiet start of the week in European and global markets, highlighting trade engagements between the U.S. and China amidst tariff tensions. Despite potential tariff changes, market reactions remain cautious as investors await key inflation and GDP reports. Speculation grows over a potential Federal Reserve rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:00 IST
Global markets experienced a serene beginning to the week, with President Trump shifting focus from trade conflicts to airing grievances about Russia. This silence comes as a relief, given recent noise surrounding U.S. trade policies.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Rollins hinted at daily interactions with China, though Treasury Secretary Bessent contradicted reports of tariff discussions with Chinese counterparts. The White House plans to engage in weekly trade talks with six nations ahead of Trump's July deadline, a tight schedule considering deal negotiations typically span 18 months.

U.S. markets are hopeful, betting on a reduction in tariffs on China after warnings from retailers about potential product shortages. Analysts predict a potential scenario of 60% tariffs on China and varied rates on other countries. Meanwhile, market activity awaits pivotal earnings reports and economic data, including euro zone and U.S. inflation and GDP figures impacting Federal Reserve rate cut speculations.

