Wall Street Braces: Key Earnings and Economic Data in Focus

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures faced little movement as investors anticipated a week rich in vital economic data and earnings reports from major Wall Street firms. Developments in the Trump administration's trade policies remained a focal point.

The main indexes concluded Friday with gains, with the Russell 2000 experiencing its strongest week since November, amid hopes of reduced U.S.-China trade tensions. However, conflicting reports from Beijing and President Trump underscore the challenges investors face amid the evolving global trade dynamics.

This week will feature earnings from 180 S&P 500 companies, including major players like Apple and Amazon. Current forecasts predict a 9.7% increase in S&P 500 first-quarter earnings compared to the prior year, exceeding earlier estimates. Nonetheless, some companies have adjusted forecasts due to tariff-related uncertainties, such as Procter & Gamble and American Airlines.

