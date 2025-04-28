Left Menu

Wall Street Braces: Key Earnings and Economic Data in Focus

Wall Street prepares for a pivotal week with significant U.S. economic data and earnings from leading companies like Apple and Amazon. Despite an optimistic earnings season, new tariffs contribute to caution. Investors observe U.S.-China trade developments and President Trump's policies, impacting stock market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:51 IST
On Monday, U.S. stock index futures faced little movement as investors anticipated a week rich in vital economic data and earnings reports from major Wall Street firms. Developments in the Trump administration's trade policies remained a focal point.

The main indexes concluded Friday with gains, with the Russell 2000 experiencing its strongest week since November, amid hopes of reduced U.S.-China trade tensions. However, conflicting reports from Beijing and President Trump underscore the challenges investors face amid the evolving global trade dynamics.

This week will feature earnings from 180 S&P 500 companies, including major players like Apple and Amazon. Current forecasts predict a 9.7% increase in S&P 500 first-quarter earnings compared to the prior year, exceeding earlier estimates. Nonetheless, some companies have adjusted forecasts due to tariff-related uncertainties, such as Procter & Gamble and American Airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

