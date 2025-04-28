Cellecor Gadgets to Transform India's Electronics Landscape with Strategic Global Partnership

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control and Shenzhen Jia Zha Geye Technology to pioneer a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in India. The initiative highlights India's growing role in the global smart electronics and semiconductor landscape.

The state-of-the-art facility will focus on creating intelligent control systems, semiconductor chips, and sensor modules. This joint effort facilitates the transfer of over 2,000 core patents, enhancing Cellecor's capabilities in diverse sectors such as smart homes, electric vehicles, and industrial IoT.

With a strategic global export agenda, the partners aim to strengthen India's supply chain position, supported by advanced R&D and smart manufacturing solutions, increasing India's electronics output significantly by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)