Ukraine's Air Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Assault

Russia launched 100 drones targeting Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine's air force successfully intercepting 37 and 47 others disappearing due to electronic warfare. Damage was reported in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv. The attacks illustrate ongoing tensions as Ukraine strives to defend against aerial threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:20 IST
In an audacious overnight assault, Russia launched 100 drones aimed at Ukrainian territories, according to Ukraine's air force on Tuesday.

Ukraine's air defense units managed to shoot down 37 drones, while 47 vanished from radars, likely due to electronic warfare systems disrupting their paths.

The incidents have resulted in damage across the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions, highlighting persistent tensions in the region.

