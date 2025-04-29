Ukraine's Air Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Assault

In an audacious overnight assault, Russia launched 100 drones aimed at Ukrainian territories, according to Ukraine's air force on Tuesday.

Ukraine's air defense units managed to shoot down 37 drones, while 47 vanished from radars, likely due to electronic warfare systems disrupting their paths.

The incidents have resulted in damage across the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions, highlighting persistent tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)