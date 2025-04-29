Left Menu

Xi Jinping Champions AI Innovation in Shanghai Amid Global South Leadership

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Shanghai to emphasize China's leadership in AI and bolster its role in the Global South. He encouraged the city to become a tech hub and met with New Development Bank officials. Xi aims to strengthen China's position against the U.S.-led global order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:58 IST
Xi Jinping Champions AI Innovation in Shanghai Amid Global South Leadership
Xi Jinping

During a visit to Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of pioneering breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, highlighting China's role as a leader in the Global South.

Although he did not directly address the ongoing trade tensions initiated by the U.S., Xi's message was unequivocal: China is capable of spearheading its own technological advancements and exploring alternative markets.

In his first trip to Shanghai since November 2023, Xi visited a local AI incubation lab and met with officials from the New Development Bank, underscoring China's commitment to fostering innovation and collaborating with the Global South, as well as challenging the U.S.-dominated global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and ML power sustainable energy policies for developing nations

Big data analytics heralds new era of personalized cardiovascular care

How AI is transforming inclusive education and teacher workloads

AI evolution could threaten human consciousness and autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025