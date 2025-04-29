Xi Jinping Champions AI Innovation in Shanghai Amid Global South Leadership
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Shanghai to emphasize China's leadership in AI and bolster its role in the Global South. He encouraged the city to become a tech hub and met with New Development Bank officials. Xi aims to strengthen China's position against the U.S.-led global order.
During a visit to Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of pioneering breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, highlighting China's role as a leader in the Global South.
Although he did not directly address the ongoing trade tensions initiated by the U.S., Xi's message was unequivocal: China is capable of spearheading its own technological advancements and exploring alternative markets.
In his first trip to Shanghai since November 2023, Xi visited a local AI incubation lab and met with officials from the New Development Bank, underscoring China's commitment to fostering innovation and collaborating with the Global South, as well as challenging the U.S.-dominated global order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
