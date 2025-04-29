Left Menu

Apple's Strategic Shift: India Emerges as New iPhone Manufacturing Hub

Apple has begun iPhone production in southern India, aiming to reduce reliance on China amid global trade tensions. Two new plants, by Tata and Foxconn, are set to bolster India's manufacturing capacity, potentially creating 50,000 jobs by 2027 and marking a strategic shift in Apple's production strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:36 IST
Apple's Strategic Shift: India Emerges as New iPhone Manufacturing Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to diversify its manufacturing base, Apple has initiated iPhone production in southern India. This shift comes as trade tensions between the U.S. and China raise concerns over potential supply chain disruptions and increased tariffs.

Recent developments saw the opening of a new Tata Electronics plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which has begun assembling older iPhone models. Additionally, a $2.6 billion Foxconn facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is set to commence production soon, with projections for full operational capacity by December 2027.

The expansion in India aims to accommodate up to 50,000 new jobs and increase the country's contribution to iPhone production, counteracting the global dominance of Chinese manufacturing. This initiative signifies Apple's pressing endeavor to relocate production for the U.S. market to India by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025