Apple's Strategic Shift: India Emerges as New iPhone Manufacturing Hub
Apple has begun iPhone production in southern India, aiming to reduce reliance on China amid global trade tensions. Two new plants, by Tata and Foxconn, are set to bolster India's manufacturing capacity, potentially creating 50,000 jobs by 2027 and marking a strategic shift in Apple's production strategy.
In a strategic move to diversify its manufacturing base, Apple has initiated iPhone production in southern India. This shift comes as trade tensions between the U.S. and China raise concerns over potential supply chain disruptions and increased tariffs.
Recent developments saw the opening of a new Tata Electronics plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which has begun assembling older iPhone models. Additionally, a $2.6 billion Foxconn facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is set to commence production soon, with projections for full operational capacity by December 2027.
The expansion in India aims to accommodate up to 50,000 new jobs and increase the country's contribution to iPhone production, counteracting the global dominance of Chinese manufacturing. This initiative signifies Apple's pressing endeavor to relocate production for the U.S. market to India by 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- India
- iPhone
- manufacturing
- China
- trade
- tariffs
- production
- Tata
- Foxconn
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions
Xi Jinping Strengthens Ties with Vietnam Amid Trade Tensions
Shrimp Trade Shaken: Trump's Tariffs Stir Global Seafood Market
U.S. Tariffs: A Threat to Global Economic Stability
China's Strategic Shift: From Diplomacy to Defiance in Trade Tensions