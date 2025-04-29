Apple's Strategic Shift: India Emerges as New iPhone Manufacturing Hub

In a strategic move to diversify its manufacturing base, Apple has initiated iPhone production in southern India. This shift comes as trade tensions between the U.S. and China raise concerns over potential supply chain disruptions and increased tariffs.

Recent developments saw the opening of a new Tata Electronics plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which has begun assembling older iPhone models. Additionally, a $2.6 billion Foxconn facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is set to commence production soon, with projections for full operational capacity by December 2027.

The expansion in India aims to accommodate up to 50,000 new jobs and increase the country's contribution to iPhone production, counteracting the global dominance of Chinese manufacturing. This initiative signifies Apple's pressing endeavor to relocate production for the U.S. market to India by 2026.

