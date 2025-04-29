AI Bargains: Tech Enthusiast Bridges Language Gap in Bengaluru

Sajan Mahto, a tech enthusiast from Odisha, has demonstrated the groundbreaking potential of artificial intelligence in everyday scenarios. He recently posted a video on Instagram showing how AI can bridge language gaps.

In the video, Mahto, who doesn't speak Kannada, effectively uses an AI tool on his phone to negotiate a fare with a Bengaluru autorickshaw driver. Initially asked for Rs 200, the AI-assisted negotiation concluded at Rs 120.

Mahto underscores the educational purpose behind the video, ensuring no cultural sentiments were harmed. He emphasizes the tool's utility in overcoming language barriers, encouraging others to explore similar technological opportunities.

