AI Bargains: Tech Enthusiast Bridges Language Gap in Bengaluru

Sajan Mahto from Raurkela used an AI tool to negotiate with an autorickshaw driver in Kannada, showcasing how artificial intelligence can help bridge language barriers. He demonstrated this in a social media video, initially faced with a fare dispute, which concluded successfully without offending cultural sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:14 IST
Sajan Mahto, a tech enthusiast from Odisha, has demonstrated the groundbreaking potential of artificial intelligence in everyday scenarios. He recently posted a video on Instagram showing how AI can bridge language gaps.

In the video, Mahto, who doesn't speak Kannada, effectively uses an AI tool on his phone to negotiate a fare with a Bengaluru autorickshaw driver. Initially asked for Rs 200, the AI-assisted negotiation concluded at Rs 120.

Mahto underscores the educational purpose behind the video, ensuring no cultural sentiments were harmed. He emphasizes the tool's utility in overcoming language barriers, encouraging others to explore similar technological opportunities.

