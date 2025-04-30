Inside the 'Fantapapa' Phenomenon: Italy's Playful Papal Predictions

With gambling on the next pope discouraged in Italy, locals have found entertainment in 'Fantapapa', an online game modeled after fantasy sports leagues.

Although international firms offer odds on papal candidates, no Italian platforms engage in this practice. Instead, Fantapapa allows players to create a team of 11 papal hopefuls, scoring points through media mentions and election outcomes.

The game has attracted nearly 60,000 users, facilitated by creators Pietro Pace and Mauro Vanetti. 'Fantapapa' hinges on prediction fun and does not offer prizes, sitting in contrast to international novelty bets on the papal election.

