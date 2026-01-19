Thrills in the Hills: Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Kick Off in Ladakh
The 2026 Khelo India Winter Games commence in Leh, Ladakh, featuring over 1000 athletes. The event highlights ice sports and introduces figure skating. Organized by Ladakh's Youth Services and Sports department, it emphasizes winter sports' growth in India. Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh have the largest athlete contingents.
In an exhilarating display of athleticism and sportsmanship, the Ladakh leg of the 2026 Khelo India Winter Games has commenced in Leh, drawing over a thousand athletes from across the country. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Himalayas, the Games promise fierce competition and the thrill of new ice sports events until January 26.
The inclusion of figure skating, an Olympic discipline, has added an extra layer of excitement to this year's lineup, which also features enduring favorites like ice hockey. With Ladakh proudly holding its own from last year's Games, where it topped the medals tally, the competition is heating up with Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra among the top contenders.
As winter sports gain traction in India, the Games highlight the Modi Government's commitment to nurturing domestic talent. Organized by the Youth Services and Sports department of the Union Territory of Ladakh, with backing from the Sports Authority of India, the event marks a significant step in embedding winter sports within the national competitive framework.
