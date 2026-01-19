Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Ladakh Set to Host Over 1,000 Participants as Ice Sports Take Centre Stage in Leh

The Ladakh leg of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 will begin in Leh on Tuesday, bringing together more than 1,000 participants, including athletes, coaches and technical officials, for one of India’s most challenging and unique multi-sport competitions.

The Games will be staged across key venues in Leh—Nawang Dorjan Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, the Army rink, and the frozen Gupukh’s Pond—with competitions continuing until January 26. The opening ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Ice Sports in Focus, Figure Skating Debuts

A total of 472 athletes will compete in two ice sports—ice hockey and ice skating, with figure skating making its debut at the Khelo India Winter Games. The inclusion of figure skating, an Olympic discipline, marks a significant expansion of India’s winter sports programme.

Ice hockey remains the marquee event in Ladakh, but figure skating has emerged as a key attraction this year, reflecting India’s growing presence in international winter sports competitions.

In the 2025 Ladakh leg, hosts Ladakh topped the medal tally, winning four gold medals out of 13, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Organised by Ladakh UT, Backed by SAI

The first leg of KIWG 2026 is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Union Territory of Ladakh, under the supervision of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Technical expertise is being provided by national sports federations and promotional bodies governing ice sports.

The Leh Games present a stern test for athletes and support staff, who will compete under high-altitude conditions, including sub-zero temperatures and reduced oxygen levels.

Momentum Builds in the Khelo India Calendar

KIWG 2026 is the second Khelo India event of the year, following the successful Khelo India Beach Games 2026, held in Diu from January 5–10.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said the expanded calendar reflects a structural shift in Indian sport.

“The year has begun with strong momentum for Indian sport, with two Khelo India Games being conducted in the opening month. The Khelo India Winter Games add another important dimension, creating avenues for athletes to compete and excel in winter sports—an area that historically had limited exposure in India. It is only due to the sustained efforts of the Modi Government that India today hosts a national-level, multi-sport Winter Games, firmly embedding winter sports within our domestic competition framework,” Dr Mandaviya said.

International Exposure Fuels Confidence

India’s improving competitiveness in ice sports was evident at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, held in February last year, where India fielded its largest-ever contingent—59 athletes, including 23 ice skaters.

US-based Tara Prasad finished eighth overall, India’s best-ever figure skating finish at the Asian Games, while Manjesh Tiwari placed 15th in the men’s event.

Senior national coach Mohammad Abbas Nordak of Ladakh said the growing competition structure is crucial.

“In Harbin, we may not have won medals, but we showed that we can compete. More competition means more opportunities, and that’s why this edition of the Khelo India Winter Games is a milestone,” he said.

Participation and Medals at Stake

A total of 21 States and Union Territories are participating in the Ladakh leg of KIWG 2026. The largest contingents are from:

Haryana – 62 athletes

Himachal Pradesh – 55 athletes

Ladakh (hosts) – 52 athletes

There will be 17 gold medals on offer in Leh, 15 of them in ice skating events.

What Lies Ahead for Khelo India

Dr Mandaviya added that the Khelo India programme will continue to expand in the coming months.

“The Khelo India calendar has now been finalised and institutionalised. This fixed competition cycle will be a game changer, strengthening the domestic sporting ecosystem and providing multiple opportunities for deserving athletes to compete, progress and achieve excellence,” he said.

Upcoming events include the Khelo India Tribal Games next month, followed by other regional and thematic editions across the country.

For more information, visit: www.winter.kheloindia.gov.in