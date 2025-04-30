Left Menu

Freshworks Sees 19% Revenue Surge in Q1 2025

Freshworks reported a 19% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, reaching USD 196.3 million. CEO Dennis Woodside highlighted the company's strong performance and growth in customer base. Freshworks expects continued growth, with projected revenues of up to USD 824.32 million for the year, and has launched a new global partner programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Freshworks, an industry leader in artificial intelligence service software, has announced a significant 19% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, reaching USD 196.3 million compared to USD 165.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Woodside expressed enthusiasm over the quarterly results, attributing the company's success to its straightforward customer and employee service solutions that resonate with businesses worldwide. He noted that Freshworks had surpassed its financial forecasts, achieving an operating cash flow margin of 30% and an adjusted free cash flow margin of 28%.

Freshworks continues to gain traction, with customer numbers rising by 13% year-on-year, reaching 23,275 clients contributing over USD 5,000 in annual recurring revenue. The company is forecasting revenue of up to USD 824.32 million for 2025 and has launched a new global partner programme to enhance reseller and service delivery capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

