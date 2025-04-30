Schneider Electric Pioneers Open Automation for India's Industrial Future

Schneider Electric has launched the Open Automation Movement in India, a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing industrial automation. By embracing open, software-defined solutions, Schneider Electric seeks to empower industries with greater operational flexibility, data flow, and innovation opportunities, moving beyond traditional rigid systems.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India at Schneider Electric, emphasized the need for intelligent and future-proof industrialization in India. The movement, he stated, represents a significant break from legacy systems, enabling industries to unlock their full potential through increased agility and digital transformation.

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Automation Expert is at the heart of this initiative, providing interoperable and modular systems. This will allow industries to shed dependencies on single vendors and embrace seamless IT-OT integration for enhanced efficiency and reduced operational costs. The movement has already garnered support from key industry players, including those in Water & Wastewater and Life Sciences sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)