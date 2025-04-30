Revolutionizing Payments: Visa and Bridge's Stablecoin-Linked Cards in Latin America
Visa teams up with Bridge to offer stablecoin-linked cards in Latin America, facilitating cryptocurrency transactions for everyday purchases. This partnership, ahead of potential stablecoin regulations in the U.S., aims to enhance global stablecoin use and compatibility with established financial systems, gradually expanding to Europe, Africa, and Asia.
Visa and stablecoin infrastructure provider startup Bridge have announced a partnership set to transform the financial landscape in Latin America. By introducing stablecoin-linked Visa cards, the collaboration aims to enable users across multiple countries in the region to conduct everyday transactions using cryptocurrency tokens.
The timing of this initiative coincides with the U.S. Congress's anticipated passage of a bill introducing stablecoin regulations. According to industry experts, this legislative move could open the door for more financial firms to embrace or issue stablecoins.
This development is a strategic move by Bridge, recently acquired by Stripe, to integrate stablecoins into routine transactions. The cards will be operational initially in several Latin American countries and could soon be available across Europe, Africa, and Asia, broadening the scope of cryptocurrency's practical application in global commerce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
